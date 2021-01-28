Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $339.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $369.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.