Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 356.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $59.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

