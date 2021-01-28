Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 354.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 294,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,967.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 271,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 218,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

