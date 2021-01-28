Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2,321.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $179.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

