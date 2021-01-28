Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $902,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

