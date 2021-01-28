Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 474 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

