Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) dropped 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 834,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 950,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Harte Gold Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

