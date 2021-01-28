Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HRVSF stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

