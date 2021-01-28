Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €23.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.94 ($34.04).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

G1A stock opened at €28.70 ($33.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.95.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.