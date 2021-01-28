HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,678. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 1,062,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $3,759,511.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,464.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in HC2 by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

