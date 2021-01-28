Head-To-Head Analysis: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.54 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 19.35 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -1.85

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axcella Health and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.47%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 410.75%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Axcella Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

