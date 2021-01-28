Head to Head Comparison: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and American Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.45%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and American Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.56 $372.11 million $5.80 13.67 American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.77 $4.15 million $0.99 7.69

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 14.81% 20.73% 3.94% American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats American Finance Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

