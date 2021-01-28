Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.00

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.72, with a volume of 123743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

