Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 17.1% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price traded up 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.62. 24,635,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 10,934,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,616,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

