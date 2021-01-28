Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0903 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $626.76 million and approximately $100.74 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00191353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001797 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010371 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003163 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,666,533 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.