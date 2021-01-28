Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.98

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.98 and traded as high as $189.70. Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 2,053 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.07. The company has a market capitalization of £59.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

About Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

