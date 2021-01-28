Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.95. 61,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 18,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

