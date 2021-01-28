Hellenic Coin Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003548 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $84.84 million and approximately $403,183.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00402899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 455.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

