HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0011

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $296,957.30 and approximately $367.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00902676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.09 or 0.04339757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017823 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

