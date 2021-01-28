Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.85. 3,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

