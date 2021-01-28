Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,666 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.