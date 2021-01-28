Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Unitil worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unitil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

