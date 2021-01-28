Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

