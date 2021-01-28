Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $120,000 Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $578.18 million, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.