Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $120,000 Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $578.18 million, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.