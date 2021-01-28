Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Unitil worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Unitil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $592.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

