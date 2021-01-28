Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

