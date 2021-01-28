Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 7,200 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. ORIX accounts for approximately 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the third quarter worth about $20,633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IX opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

