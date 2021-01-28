Henry James International Management Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $246.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.