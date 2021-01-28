Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for about 2.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $107.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

