Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

VALE stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

