Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $388,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

PDD opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $195.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

