Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 63,536 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,536 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

GOLD opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

