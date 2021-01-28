Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 1,477,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 911,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.