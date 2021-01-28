Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Up 5,975.0% in January

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 5,975.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HENC remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 406,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. Hero Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Hero Technologies Company Profile

Hero Technologies Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia.

