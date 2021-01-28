Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HXL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hexcel by 246.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 254,930 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 184,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 521,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

