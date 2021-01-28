HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $1.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.08.

HEXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

