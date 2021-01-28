HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $791.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. Analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

