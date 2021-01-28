HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

