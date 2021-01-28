HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,081. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,914.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

