HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $197,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

