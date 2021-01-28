HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEVO traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 349,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,055,281. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

