HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Quantum by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $2,325,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 3,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

