HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,246 shares of company stock worth $9,544,024. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

HCAT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

