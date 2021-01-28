HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of HPR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $77,420.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

