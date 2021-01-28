Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $101,000 Investment in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 817,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.