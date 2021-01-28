Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

