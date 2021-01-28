Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.56-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.53-2.68 EPS.

Shares of HOLX traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.14. 60,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

