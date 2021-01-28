Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.69. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.