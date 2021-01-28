Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,885. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

